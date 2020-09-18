Here are the College Football Games on TV This Weekend
There is nothing about the 2020 college football season that has been normal other than the fact that on a Saturday you can still sit down and watch games even though it may look different than normal.
We are now entering Week 3 of the College Football season and after the Big 10 announced this week that they are returning October 24 and the fact that the SEC is returning next weekend, more football is coming.
As we wait for the SEC and the Big 10 to get their 2020 season going, there are some very interesting matchups this weekend in college football.
Here is the list of college football games that will be on TV this weekend.
Friday:
Campbell and Coastal Carolina 6:30 PM on ESPN
Saturday:
Tulsa and No. 11 Oklahoma State 11 AM on ESPN
No. 19 Louisiana and Georgia State 11 AM on ESPN2
Houston and Baylor 11 AM on FOX
Liberty and Western Kentucky 11 AM on ESPNU
Navy and Tulane at 11 AM on ABC
South Florida and No. 7 Notre Dame at 1:30 PM on USA Network
No. 14 UCF and Georgia Tech at 2:30 PM on ABC
No. 23 Appalachian State and Marshall at 2:30 on CBS
Florida Atlantic and Georgia Southern at 2:30 on ESPN
Troy and Middle Tennessee State at 3 PM on ESPN 2
SMU and North Texas at 5 PM on CBS Sports Network
No. 17 Miami and No. 18 Louisville at 6:30 PM on ABC
Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi at 6:30 PM on ESPN2
Texas State and UL Monroe at 6:30 PM on ESPNU
For future schedules and future TV times for upcoming weeks in the College Football season you can visit ESPN.com.