Here are the College Football Games on TV This Weekend

There is nothing about the 2020 college football season that has been normal other than the fact that on a Saturday you can still sit down and watch games even though it may look different than normal.

We are now entering Week 3 of the College Football season and after the Big 10 announced this week that they are returning October 24 and the fact that the SEC is returning next weekend, more football is coming.

As we wait for the SEC and the Big 10 to get their 2020 season going, there are some very interesting matchups this weekend in college football.

Here is the list of college football games that will be on TV this weekend.

Friday:

Campbell and Coastal Carolina 6:30 PM on ESPN

Saturday:

Tulsa and No. 11 Oklahoma State 11 AM on ESPN

No. 19 Louisiana and Georgia State 11 AM on ESPN2

Houston and Baylor 11 AM on FOX

Liberty and Western Kentucky 11 AM on ESPNU

Navy and Tulane at 11 AM on ABC

South Florida and No. 7 Notre Dame at 1:30 PM on USA Network

No. 14 UCF and Georgia Tech at 2:30 PM on ABC

No. 23 Appalachian State and Marshall at 2:30 on CBS

Florida Atlantic and Georgia Southern at 2:30 on ESPN

Troy and Middle Tennessee State at 3 PM on ESPN 2

SMU and North Texas at 5 PM on CBS Sports Network

No. 17 Miami and No. 18 Louisville at 6:30 PM on ABC

Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi at 6:30 PM on ESPN2

Texas State and UL Monroe at 6:30 PM on ESPNU

For future schedules and future TV times for upcoming weeks in the College Football season you can visit ESPN.com.