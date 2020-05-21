Helpline Center’s Volunteer Needs Evolve with the Times

As much of the community slowed down during the isolation phase of our pandemic here in Sioux Falls, The Helpline Center did anything but. They're kind of like the Energizer Bunny, they keep going and going- -meeting needs and as their name implies, helping people.

As more and more events move to digital/virtual platforms, the need for volunteers to help with those transitions is on the rise.

That is the case with The Salvation Army's Harvest Festival Auction this year. It is coming up in October and they need people to help them put a new version of this vital fundraising event together.

First and foremost they'd love assistance from live stream/video experts to educate them on how this can be done. From that point, they need everything else.

Virtual marketing assistants

Data entry operators

Donation pickup volunteers

Entertainment

Those are but a few of the categories you can offer your time and talents in for this project with The Salvation Army.

Again this week there is a great featured Helpline Center DIY (Do-It-Yourself) project--Making Kids Summer Fun Packs. You are only limited by your imagination with these, so think like a kid, or ask your own kids for ideas, and go crazy!

The first thing you need to do is purchase a sand bucket or small bin to put items in and then decorate it with stickers and fun kid colors. Then, if you need them, here are a few suggestions for what to fill your bucket with:

Sunscreen and bug repellent

Kids sunglasses

Water balloons

Coloring books and colors

Playdough

Bubbles

Jump ropes

Sidewalk chalk

Anything a kid would love!

When you're finished with your project you're encouraged to drop them off at food giveaways, homeless shelters, daycares, church facilities, etc. However, if you'd like some direction on which of these places or events would welcome these, simply call the Helpline Center at 211.

For hundreds of other volunteering ideas, call 211, see the Helpline Center online and on Facebook.