Helpline Center Weekly Volunteer Opportunities

One of the truly great things about the Helpline Center is the huge variety of volunteering opportunities they have every week. No matter where your interests lie, there is something you can get involved in, that will help people, strengthen the community, and expand your understanding of yourself and others.

Theater set construction volunteers - Get an up-close look at the behind the scenes work that goes into putting on a Sioux Empire Community Theater production. Prior building skills are great, but not required.

Sioux Falls Park Cleanup - This effort continues with volunteers needed Monday, April 22, from 2 to 4 at Spencer and Pasley park in Sioux Falls.

Office Assistant - The Arthritis Foundation is looking for enthusiastic office assistants who love working with people and helping them with their health care needs

Sound the Alarm, Save a Life - The American Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help install 100,000 free smoke detectors at several events. Sioux Falls/Saturday, April 27 from 9AM to 2 PM, Tea/Sunday, April 28 from 1 to 6 PM and Hartford/Thursday, May 2 from 5 to 9 PM.

These are just a few of the opportunities they have this week. There are many more, so for more information see the Helpline Center, call 211 or 1-605-274-1407.