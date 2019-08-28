Helpline Center Weekly Volunteer Opportunities

The Helpline Center strives every day to make people's lives better. Giving support, offering hope in all areas, from family and health issues, and financial concerns, to disaster relief, suicide prevention and more.

One call to 211 puts you in touch with someone who cares, a person who will try their hardest to help. Because of that, the Helpline Center is always looking for like-minded people to volunteer for great organizations, causes and community events.

Here are a few volunteer opportunities this week:

Sioux Falls Marathon - Saturday and Sunday, September 7 & 8 (start and finish at Denny Sanford Premier Center). Help is needed in all areas, set-up, tear down, packet pick-up, route support, start & finish line, etc.

Walk to End Alzheimer's - Saturday, September 14, at Cherapa Place downtown. People are needed as greeters, for registration assistance, parking volunteers and the Promise Garden.

Active Generations - Meals on Wheels delivery drivers are needed Monday through Friday. You'll be delivering nutritious meals to homebound seniors in the Sioux Falls area. It usually only takes an hour, you can do it over your lunch hour and in many cases, you'll be making someone's day!

DIY Project of the Week/ Keep Warm Kits - Throughout the summer the Helpline Center has had a different do-it-yourself project for families, every week. This week's project is a Keep Warm Kit with everything someone might need to keep warm in it. Socks, mittens, hats, cocoa mix, hand warmers, etc. You can put everything in a cute box or bag, deliver it to the Helpline Center and they'll make sure it gets to people who need it.

For more volunteering ideas and information call 211, see the Helpline Center online and on Facebook.