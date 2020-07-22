Helpline Center Weekly Summer DIY Project

Numerous studies over the years have shown that when you reach out to help others, your own life is greatly improved. Thankfully, in our part of the world, people are remarkably generous and very willing to help those who are less fortunate.

But sometimes you need guidance on just where the need is. The Helpline Center staff is really good at that. They have hundreds of opportunities for volunteers wanting to change their own lives while they're changing the community for the better.

Throughout the summer, each week they suggest a DIY (Do-It-Yourself) volunteer project. Something you can do on your own, or with your family and then deliver where it is needed. This week's suggested DIY project is Veteran's Care Cards.

You'll need paper, card stock, or even pre-made note cards, crayons, markers, or paint, envelopes, and a desire to brighten a veteran's day! Draw, color, or paint a patriotic picture, and add a note saying "Thank You"!. As an extra something special, you could purchase a gift card to a local restaurant or store and put it in the envelope with your card.

All you need to do then is deliver them, and to find out where you can do that, call the Helpline Center at 211. You can do any of these DIY projects anytime throughout the year. And if this project isn't one you'd like to do, there are a lot of other great ideas too.

Here are just a few of the suggested DIY Projects from Helpline Center.

If you need more information call 211, see Helpline Center online and on Facebook.