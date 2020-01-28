This week's volunteer opportunities from Helpline Center are, once again, about making connections with a human touch. And while you're changing lives and our community in positive ways, you're also changing your own for the better.

Sioux 52 Mentoring Initiative - This collaborative effort between Sioux Falls non-profits, businesses, and faith communities, hopes to recruit 5,200 mentors by the year 2026. The goal is to create a strong, area-wide group of individuals providing support, motivation, training, and direction to children and people across the social and economic spectrum.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) - If you care about children, this is an opportunity to protect and serve them. You'll receive 30 hours of training where you'll learn about the juvenile court system, the effects of child abuse, cultural differences and much more.

Faith Temple Food Giveaways - You'll be helping to pass out free food on Friday afternoons at 3 PM. This is an easy and practical way to make sure that three to four hundred Sioux Falls families have food to sustain them.

For more information see Helpline Center online, on Facebook or just call 211.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app