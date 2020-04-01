Helpline Center Volunteering Opportunities This Week and Beyond

Now more than ever, the Helpline Center wants our community to know that they are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to help people with basic needs or crisis support. That assistance is just a phone call away, by dialing 211.

The Helpline Center also has a number of ideas for things individuals and families can do on their own that will help friends and neighbors in the area including their DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Projects. Last year they had people put together Birthdays in a Bag, First Aid Kits, Pet Rescue Kits, Military Care Packs, Keep Warm Kits, and so much more.

One of their great projects right now is mailing a card or letter to someone who is in isolation or quarantine, right now. You'll find all the information you need on this wonderful DIY idea at Helpline Center online.

For hundreds of volunteer opportunities and ways you can help others during this extremely difficult time, or if you need help, call 211, see the Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.

