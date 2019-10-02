Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities This Week

When it comes to opportunities to change the world around us, there really is no shortage. It is just a matter of finding a need that matches your passion and some time to do it. This is what the Helpline Center specializes in, helping people make connections with other people, great organizations and causes.

Whether you have a free hour, or many, there are people who will put your talents to good use. Here are just a few volunteer needs this week.

Good Samaritan Prairie Creek Assisted Living - They need an energetic Bingo Caller every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 PM.

Washington Pavilion - Volunteers are needed for the "Spooky Science" event on Saturday, October 19, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. You will meet and greet participants, give directions, help children at the activity stations, and give out candy and slime! You're encouraged to wear costumes and can volunteer for as many shifts as you'd like.

Sioux Empire DOVIA (Directors of Volunteers in Agencies) - October 23 and 24, at the Sanford Research Center. Spend 2 days networking with Volunteer Managers from across the Midwest, while learning about volunteer engagement solutions, maximizing your resources, and leveraging volunteers for impact and success.

For information on these and many other volunteer openings, call the Helpline Center at 211, go to their website, or follow them on Facebook.