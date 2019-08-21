Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities This Week

Social isolation can lead to loneliness and loneliness can lead to social isolation, it is a vicious circle. In England last year, the problem was so prevalent that the country appointed a Minister of Loneliness to look at ways to deal with issues associated with the condition.

One of the suggested activities? Volunteering. Giving of yourself to make someone else's life, less lonely, can do the same thing for you.

The Helpline Center here in Sioux Falls is all about human connection and here are just a few suggestions for ways to do that this week.

The Oxford House - Saturday, August 24 - Help is needed to spruce up the severely neglected yard of this 1910 home which was purchased to be a home for women recovering from addiction. All materials, supplies, plants, and tools will be provided. You're asked to bring your own gloves. Water and treats will also be provided.

Sioux Falls Great Life Challenge - Aug. 26 - Sep. 1 at Willow Run Golf Course. People who like to have fun while helping to promote our city and state are invited to fill morning or afternoon shifts doing a number of activities while watching golf professionals at work.

Salvation Army - They are in need of friendly, kind, and energetic individuals to help man their front desk at 800 S. Cliff Avenue. Morning and afternoon shifts are available. Work as little or as much as you like.

Summer of DIY - No-Sew Tie Blanket Project - Throughout this summer the Helpline Center has had a different do-it-yourself project for individuals and families, every week. The projects are done on your own and then taken to the Helpline Center, where the items are then delivered to organizations that help people.

For more ideas and ways to connect with others, see The Helpline Center online, on Facebook, or call 211.