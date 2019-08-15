Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities This Week

It is a busy time around the Sioux Falls area this weekend. But when isn't it? This weekend alone Downtown Riverfest is happening, the Sioux Falls Airshow is going on, and there are multiple back-to-school giveaways occurring. All of these wonderful events depend greatly on volunteers to make them happen.

Connecting volunteers with great opportunities is what the Helpline Center is all about! These are just a few of the organizations and events you can be a part of now and later this month.

Downtown Riverfest - Saturday, August 17th -They need people to help set up, sell beverage tickets and serve them, as well as direct people to parking.

Volunteers of America - Wednesday, August 21st from 8 AM to 3 PM - You'll be helping to build a children's playground, in partnership with KaBoom, Dr. Pepper/Keurig and Hyvee, at the new VOA Youth Center.

Taste the Goodness - Saturday, August 24th from 5 to 9 PM - This benefit for the Bishop Dudley House is in need of everything from beer and wine pourers to silent auction helpers to food vendor assistants to sanitation monitors!

DIY Project - Teacher Care Kits - This week's do-it-yourself project is putting together care packages for hardworking teachers which will then be distributed by the Helpline Center.

These are just a few of the opportunities available to all of us do good for Sioux Falls and for ourselves.

For more information see the Helpline Center online, on Facebook, or call 211.