Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities This Week
Nothing feels as good as knowing you've made a difference in someone's life. This is an activity that happens every day for people who set time aside to help others. And the thing is, you can do that in so many ways. Whatever you're interested in there is a volunteer opportunity suited to your lifestyle and personality.
It is as simple as contacting the Helpline Center. They make it their mission to connect people with volunteer opportunities they'll love. And while you're changing other lives, you also be changing yours.
Here is just a small sampling of some of the volunteers which are needed at the Helpline Center this week:
- Neighborhood Revitalization Volunteers - You'll be joining other Habitat for Humanity volunteers to help spruce up homes where owners don't have the physical or financial ability to do it themselves.
- Eastbank Block Party Volunteers - Enjoy live music while you volunteer and check out great downtown shopping before your shift.
- Try Mentoring at Hayward Elementary - Lutheran Social Services is hosting this wonderful "try-it" session. It's perfect for anyone who has considered becoming a mentor but would like more information. You'll enjoy lunch and share an activity with a Hayward Elementary 4th grader who is waiting and hoping for a mentor.
- DIY Weekly Project - The "Summer of DIY" continues and this week's project is a Healthy Mind Kit. Families can put these together and deliver them to the Helpline Center for distribution.
For more information, see the Helpline Center online, on Facebook or call 211.