Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities This Week

No matter what are you interested in, music, the environment, supporting people who are struggling, working for a number of different charitable events, outdoor activities, caring for children, and so much more, the Helpline Center can help to connect you with a volunteer opportunity you will love.

Nothing feels as good as truly making a difference in the world and this is a way for you to achieve that goal. And while you're changing other lives, you also be changing yours.

Here is just a small sampling of some of the volunteers which are needed at the Helpline Center this week:

Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk/5K - Sunday, June 9, at Falls Park from 8 to 11 AM, people are needed to walk, help register and welcome people and more

Teddy Bear Den - Volunteers are needed to work with the women and children enrolled in their program. You'll help people register, pick out clothing and necessary baby items for their child. One of the best parts of volunteering on certain days is getting to hold all the new babies!

Ecomaniacs Wanted - Start spreading recycling awareness while keeping our community clean and raising money for your non-profit by becoming an ecomaniac!

Good Samaritan Society/Sioux Falls Village - Needs someone who loves to play the piano to help with resident's worship services.

For more opportunities in any category you can think of, see Helpline Center online , on Facebook , or call 211.