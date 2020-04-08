Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities This Week

The Helpline Center in Sioux Falls continues to be the go-to hub for information and assistance during these difficult times. Dialing 2-1-1 puts you in touch with people who will listen and can help you, no matter what situation you're dealing with.

And as always, they are counting on the rest of the community to help those who are less fortunate. With that in mind here are several volunteer opportunities to consider this week.

Feeding South Dakota - Imagine that you're living paycheck-to-paycheck, as many of us are, and then you lose your job. Feeding South Dakota provides food to help families survive these extremely tough situations. Right now they need 20 people per shift to help pack food boxes at the distribution center here in Sioux Falls, which will go to families needing food assistance.

Corona Help SD - Is organizing individuals, churches, service groups and more to assist people during the COVID-19 pandemic. They need volunteers in numerous categories.

DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Projects - Every week throughout the summer the Helpline Center has a DIY project which individuals and/or families can do. When these projects are completed they are given to the Helpline Center which then distributes them to appropriate charitable groups. Past projects have included military care packs, fleece blankets, laundry kits, and so much more. They will have this summer's DIY Project list coming soon.

For more information or if you yourself need help, call 211, or see the Helpline Center online and on Facebook.

