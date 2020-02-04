Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities Looking Toward Spring

February has just begun and yet a lot of people are already looking forward to and planning spring activities. That includes the Helpline Center which is gearing up to connect people with volunteer openings for upcoming activities.

Black Hills Playhouse (BHP) & Dakotabilities - The education department of BHP is looking for 3 volunteers to help with their upcoming Sioux Falls all-abilities stage production of Cinder...Really? The True Story of Cinderella. If you love theater and want to share that love with others, this opportunity could be the perfect fit for you!

Active Generations - The BRIDGES Employment Resource Center at Active Generations is seeking volunteers to assist with job coaching. You would work one-on-one with clients, on resumes, interviewing, on-line applications, etc. Hours vary with most coaches volunteering 6 to 8 hours per month.

EmBe - They are always looking for volunteers who are inspired to lead girls in lessons about self-confidence building, healthy decision making, teamwork, friendship, goal setting and believing in yourself. If this sounds like you, you are wanted for EmBe's Girls on the Run or Heart & Sole programs!

For more information, and more volunteer opportunities, call the Helpline Center at 211, see them online, and on Facebook.

