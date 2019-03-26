Helpline Center Volunteer Opportunities Changing Lives

The Helpline Center's mission is to make life a bit better for people in need. Whether the need is simply someone to listen, or perhaps gather volunteers for a project that will better a neighborhood, or maybe even a city event that brings people together, the Helpline Center facilitates those connections.

No matter where your interests lie, there is a way you can change someone's life and in doing so, better your own.

These a just a few of the volunteer opportunities at the Helpline Center now.

JDRF One Walk - Saturday, April 13. This event supports the ongoing efforts of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to make life safer and healthier for people living with Type 1 Diabetes. You can volunteer to help with the event, walk yourself, put a team together for the walk, or sponsor walkers.

Host Family Volunteer - Bethany Christian Services of Eastern South Dakota needs volunteer families to open their homes to children whose families are facing temporary crisis. These host families are needed year-round for varying lengths of time. Host families are asked to apply and go through a training process.

Downtown Lions Pancake Days - Tuesday and Wednesday, April 16 and 17. It's a Sioux Falls tradition which gathers families, friends, co-workers, and entire businesses together for fellowship and all the pancakes you can eat! Funds raised support people with sight-related issues and also youth programs like McCrossan Boys Ranch and the Helpline Center's Serve and Learn Student Association (SALSA). Volunteers are needed to set and bus tables, help people with special needs, clean the dining area and more.

Find out more by dialing the Helpline Center at 211 or check them out online and on Facebook .