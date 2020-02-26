Helpline Center Volunteer Openings for Basketball Lovers

The Helpline Center exists to provide support, simple answers, and help people make connections - -with each other, their community, and causes they believe in. Every one of us has something we're passionate about and the objective for the Helpline Center is to match people with volunteering opportunities that reflect that passion.

This week they have several volunteer positions that might be "just the ticket" for basketball lovers.

Summit League Basketball Tournament/Feeding South Dakota - People are needed for multiple shifts during this exciting annual sports event on March 7 and 8, to help with the Summit League Food Fight. This is a friendly competition between the schools involved. At the tournament, fans of each school are asked to participate by donating non-perishable food items and cash to Feeding South Dakota. Volunteers will help collect food and funds, sell raffle tickets and run a beanbag game for Summit League fans. In return, they'll receive food, beverages, all-session passes to that day's Summit League games and T-shirts will be provided.

NAIA Division 2 Men's Basketball Championships/Sioux Falls Sports Authority - They need lots of volunteers who love meeting new people, networking, enjoy helping others and making sporting events like this even more enjoyable for participants. Multiple shifts are available for the duration of the tournament beginning Tuesday, March 11, through Monday, March 17.

For more information on these and hundreds of other volunteer opportunities, call 211, or see the Helpline Center online and on Facebook.

