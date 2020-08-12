Helpline Center Taking Names and Changing Lives

Yes, the Helpline Center's mission is to connect people to support, in all its forms, to provide life-saving and life-changing services. To do that, they need dedicated volunteers. If there ever was a time when assistance is needed by so many, it surely is now.

In fact, this week's DIY (Do It Yourself) Project is a COVID-19 Care Kit. A lot of our less fortunate neighbors don't have the means to buy the items needed to help protect them during the pandemic. These kits can be as simple or involved as you'd like, but just know you are doing someone out there an incredible kindness.

Suggested items for a COVID-19 Care Kit include:

Masks

Hand sanitizer

Plastic or latex gloves

A thermometer

Kleenex

Sanitizing wipes (If you can find them)

Find a small container or zip-lock bag to put all the items in and then call 211 and Helpline Center staff will let you know where and how to deliver your kits.

DIY projects are perfect for individuals and families to do because you can pick and choose the projects which interest you. Over the last several weeks the list of DIY projects has included back-to-school backpacks, cards for our veterans, teacher thank you packs, laundry kits and so many more.

The other major project going on right now at Helpline Center is the Basic Needs Donation Drive.

Some of the items you could include are:

Hygiene items - Toothbrushes, toothpaste, travel-size shampoo, conditioner, and body soap, travel-size deodorant, hand lotion, and shaving cream, sanitizing wipes (of any size), and hand sanitizer.

School supplies - Spiral notebooks, looseleaf paper, pocket folders, No.2 or mechanical pencils, colored pencils, erasers, black or blue pens, highlighters, crayons, markers, pencil boxes or pouches, children's scissors, and glue.

Miscellaneous items: Backpacks, books, toys, games, sports items, etc.

When you've collected everything you'd like to donate, you can drop off the items at the Nonprofit Center at 1000 N. West Avenue in Sioux Falls or call 211.

For more information on these volunteering opportunities and so many more, call 211, see Helpline Center online and on Facebook.