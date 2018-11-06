Helpline Center Releases Its 2018 Holiday Volunteer Guide

Each year the Helpline Center creates Holiday Guides for those who need help or want to help during the holiday season. They put together separate guides for assistance, volunteering, giving, and special events.

This year's guide can be found by going to the Helpline Center website or by calling 2-1-1 . The guide is broken down by region and county. For example, the Sioux Falls area is listed as the Sioux Empire. The other areas listed are Black Hills, Brookings County, Brown County, Beadle County, Clay County, Lake County, and Yankton County.

You're then given four choices to choose from: Assistance, Volunteering, Giving, or Events. Under each category is the organization, contact person, dates and times, and a description of what's entailed. There's also the option of looking at it in calendar form.

If you're not necessarily looking to help or volunteer, but rather needing some help within your organization during the holiday season, there's also a place you can add your need to the list. Again, for more information contact the Helpline Center by dialing 2-1-1 or go to helplinecenter.org.

Source: Helpline Center