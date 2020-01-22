Helpline Center Opportunities This Week Focused on Guiding Others

Make no mistake about it, if you call the Helpline Center at 211, or stop in there (1000 N. West Avenue, Suite 310) and ask where you could give of yourself volunteering, they'll give you hundreds of options. There is no shortage of ways for you to make a positive impact on lives here.

This week a number of the volunteer opportunities are focused on giving directions or guiding others, literally.

Washington Pavilion - They are looking for friendly, enthusiastic people to become ushers for the upcoming performance season. There will be a training session on Monday, January 27. You'll get to be a part of all the wonderful entertainment from the South Dakota Symphony, major musical artists, comedians, local groups and more.

McCrossan Boys Ranch - Their new visitor center is open and they need greeters/tour guides to answer questions about the ranch, residents, and campus. They also need cashiers for the gift shop, as well as people to help out with the meeting center activities.

Lutheran Social Services - They are putting out a call for people to give mentoring a try. They're holding a couple of events so you can meet some of the children and they'll even buy you lunch. There are so many kids in Sioux Falls waiting for mentors and this is a wonderful opportunity to find out more about it.

For more information, call 211, follow Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app