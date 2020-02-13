Helpline Center Opportunities Sharing Warmth While Serving Others

With the kind of weather we're having, spending time indoors is a fairly attractive alternative when choosing a volunteer activity. The Helpline Center has plenty of opportunities for you to improve lives in Sioux Falls and stay warm and cozy while doing it.

Lunch is Served - This group is looking for people who can help to pack lunches for the working poor in Sioux Falls. They need around 12 to 15 people who can get together to pack sack lunches on Monday evenings or Wednesday middays. This could be a great service project for church, business, service or youth groups and a wonderful way to show support for people who work hard but have low incomes.

Sioux Empire Community Theater - This great organization is now a completely volunteer-driven group and they've just expanded, which means, they have plenty of room for more volunteers! If you have some spare time during the day and like socializing with other theater lovers who enjoy carpentry, scene painting, sewing, organizing, etc., this could be a perfect outlet for your creativity.

The Banquet - You may have heard that The Banquet's westside location is opening soon and they along with the downtown Banquet are always in need of groups of people willing to sponsor and serve meals to the hungry of Sioux Falls. If you can see yourself doing something that will fill your soul as much as food fills tummies, this opportunity is for you!

For more information, see the Helpline Center online, on Facebook, or just call 211.

