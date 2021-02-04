Helpline Center Opportunities Offer Winter Fun & Much More

The Helpline Center spends their days connecting people to other people. They also direct people to organizations providing a variety of assistance in areas from housing to hunger, education, medical issues, mentoring, and more.

This week they have a wide variety of volunteer needs.

South Dakota Department of Health- If you've been wondering what you can do to make a difference during the COVID-19 crisis, this is your chance. They are desperately in need of people to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Whether you have a medical background or not, you are encouraged to apply.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire - The Sioux Falls Winter Carnival begins this Saturday, February 6, and they need people who love being outdoors. You'll be helping man some of their outdoor activity locations.

Interlakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP)- If you love organizing things, this volunteer opening is right up your alley. They need someone to go through files and get rid of really old ones. Easy-peasy!

Helpline Center DIY (Do-It-Yourself) Project for February - These projects are great for individuals, families, and service, office, or church groups. This month's project is to put together First Aid Kits, which can then be delivered to homeless shelters, churches, schools, and more.

For more information on these volunteer opportunities, and hundreds of others, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.

