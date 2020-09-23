Helpline Center Needs Volunteers to Feed Bodies and Souls

The Helpline Center connects people with each other, with the assistance they need, and with organizations that provide that help. In many ways, by doing so, they are feeding bodies and souls all across the Sioux Empire.

This seems particularly relevant this week, as they are looking for volunteers for projects which involve just that.

Feeding South Dakota - People are needed to help in the distribution center to assist with several programs targeting hunger in our area:

BackPack Program - You be packing sacks of food for over 3,000 hungry kids in Sioux Falls. Very often these backpacks of food ensure that children and their families have food over the weekends. Food Box Packing - Feeding South Dakota is feeding two and a half times as many people during our COVID-19 crises than they were before. You can help neighbors in need by helping to pack these emergency food boxes, which are then distributed to families and children needing food assistance.

There are also other emergency food assistance projects you can assist Feeding South Dakota with. Call Kim Skrovig at 605-335-0364, directly, for more information.

Sanford Hospice - Is looking for groups or individuals who can help to make Prayer Shawls and Tie lap blankets. Sanford Hospice provides comfort-first care to patients focusing on dignity and well-being, while they are surrounded by their friends and family. They provide emotional support, counseling, pain relief, symptom management, and more. This would be a perfect activity for a family, church, or service group. For more information contact Catherine Hanten at 605-312-5511.

For many more volunteer opportunities and to have any questions answered, call 211, see the Helpline Center online and on Facebook.