Helpline Center Needs Nominee’s for Spirit of Volunteerism Awards

Stand up and recognize those who stand up for others. The Helpline Center Spirit of Volunteerism Awards will be held Thursday, May 9th. Nominations are being accepted through April 1 in many categories including Youth, Group, Adult and Corporate Humanitarian. All nominees will be recognized and honored at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon.

Helpline Center (with permission)

For the past 40 years the Helpline Center has been serving the nonprofit community by helping them find the volunteers they need when they need them most. Where would organizations and agencies be without the hundreds of individuals who give freely of their time for a successful outcome?

So if you're looking for ideas on who to nominate think about the last couple of events you attended. A kid's event. Sporting event. Maybe something involving senior citizens.

Just think of the perks for you when volunteering. You can meet new friends, help others and make a difference in the community.

To become a volunteer just dial 211.