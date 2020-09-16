Helpline Center Needs Mentors, Tutors, and You

The Helpline Center is always looking for people who want to help others. The magic comes in connecting the right person with the volunteering opportunity which suits them perfectly. Luckily, there are always hundreds of volunteer openings for people who long for a chance to better the lives of friends and neighbors.

Here are a few ideas of ways you can be of service to your community and show kindness to people in need.

St. Francis House - They are specifically in need of male mentors for their mail guests. No, you won't be teaching or training the person you mentor. Many of the St. Francis House's male guests have never had a good male role model and that will be your sole purpose. This can involve eating a meal together, taking a walk, playing a game, throwing around a football, and more. The amount of time you spend and the time of day are up to you. If changing someone's life in a big way appeals to you, this volunteer activity is perfect for you! You can call the St. Francis House directly at 605-679-0915.

Caminando Juntos - This wonderful Hispanic Ministry Center is in need of patient, compassionate people who would be willing to tutor English language learners or help individuals preparing for their citizenship test, one-on-one. These tutoring sessions run through October of this year and can be done in-person, or online. Teaching or tutoring experience and a knowledge of Spanish would be great, but not necessary. You will receive ongoing training and support, as well as teaching materials. For more information, call April Ross at 605-274-3735.

