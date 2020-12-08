Helpline Center Needs Holiday-Loving Helpers

It can be so hard for some people to carve out time for themselves during the holiday season. But for some people, having time on their hands means sharing it with others. So if that is who you are, the Helpline Center would gladly connect you with organizations that truly need you.

These are just a few examples of volunteer opportunities available right now.

Project Warm-Up! - This extraordinary group has been making blankets for homeless children since 2006. While they can't have a big blanket making event due to COVID-19, people are encouraged to get together with family, friends, co-workers, service clubs, youth and church groups, whoever your "bubble" or "pod mates" might be, and make fleece blankets for this wonderful program. You can also simply donate fleece material, funds, or blankets, which can then be dropped off during any school day at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School in Sioux Falls. For more information contact Tracy Vik at 605-367-4655.

Children's Inn - The Empire Mall Gift Wrap booth is a Holiday tradition here in the Sioux Empire. People bring their gifts to be wrapped and then make a donation to support the Children's Inn's mission of protecting victims of domestic abuse. Right now 2-hour gift wrapping shifts are open to anyone 18 and older. You will need to wear a mask and follow sanitizing procedures while you are there. To volunteer, call 605-338-0116.

For more information on these and so many other volunteer opportunities, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.