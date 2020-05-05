Helpline Center Needs Help with DIY Patient Care Kits

There never has been a shortage of people needing help in our community and unfortunately, due to the current coronavirus situation, that need has grown exponentially.

Over the last several weeks, the Helpline Center has sent out the call for volunteers in two major categories: mask makers and food distribution workers. Those needs haven't changed, but this week they are also requesting that individuals, families, church or service groups, consider doing one of the suggested DIY projects.

Normally these projects are done in the summer, with a different project suggested each week. Any of them can be done at any time, however. They're a great way to lead by example while instilling in your children the importance and satisfaction of giving and helping others.

This year the need for these DIY Projects is more immediate. The Week 1 DIY Project was indeed mask-making, this week it is putting together Patient Care Kits. They are to be bags or boxes filled with a variety of goodies to cheer people in the hospital, other health facilities, nursing homes, or people who have just arrived back home.

The wonderful thing about do-it-yourself activities is the creativity involved. Yes, the Helpline Center has suggestions about the items you can put in these kits, but ultimately what you put in them is up to you and your imagination.

Just find a cheerful box or gift bag, (or decorate one yourself), fill with items you like yourself, (that's always a good rule of thumb), add a cheerful note, (Get Well, Welcome Home, Feel Better Soon, etc.), and then deliver them.

Suggested items for Patient Care Kits include:

A cozy blanket

An activity book, a puzzle, a novel you enjoyed reading

Pens, crayons, and markers

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Hand sanitizer

Tissues

Reusable water bottle

Hand lotion

Snacks, candies, granola bars, etc.

If you need suggestions for where to bring your DIY Patient Care Kits, you can call 211, or see the Helpline Center online and on Facebook for more information.