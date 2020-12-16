Helpline Center Needs Christmas-Spirited Volunteers

If you're finding yourself short on Christmas spirit this year, you're certainly not alone. Whether you've lost a job, find yourself isolated at home working, or homeschooling kids while trying to put together a special holiday season, working on the frontlines in any capacity- - anything you're struggling with right now can deplete your capacity for goodwill.

That is, of course, unless you carve out time to give to others who may be much less fortunate. Multiple studies have shown that when you give of yourself to improve someone else's life, your's is also changed for the better.

The Helpline Center needs people who want to recharge their holiday spirit and here are just a few opportunities they have available.

Good Samaritan Society/Sioux Falls Village - If you love singing Christmas carols and have missed the chance to do it this year, here it is. They need people to sing for their residents outside of their building. This would be a great project for church and community groups and service clubs. Call Becky Erickson at 605-323-0836 for more information.

Salvation Army/Toy Town - You are needed to help parents shop for toys for their children, carry the gifts to their vehicles, and restock the toy tables.

Volunteers of America, Dakotas - Every year VOA puts Spirit Trees around the city with their clients' names and Christmas wishes on them. People are needed to help make the tags and to shop for gifts. For more information, call 605-444-6317.

The Banquet and Union Gospel Mission - Are both in need of volunteers who can help serve their Christmas Eve meal. Call The Banquet at 605-335-7066 and Union Gospel Mission at 605-357-8271 if you can help.

For more information on these and so many other volunteer opportunities, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.