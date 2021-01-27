Helpline Center Looking for Mentors & Park Lovers

The Helpline Center has a history of connecting people with volunteer opportunities that change lives and our communities. Last year they became supporters of the Sioux 52 Mentoring Initiative which encourages everyone to consider becoming a mentor.

This week they are seeking people who want to be part of a new pilot virtual mentoring program and also to help a long list of children waiting for someone to become part of their lives.

School-Based Virtual Mentoring Supervisor - These positions involve you monitoring virtual mentoring sessions in three of our Sioux Falls elementary schools - Lowell, Garfield, and Hawthorne. This activity occurs over the children's lunch hours and your time commitment would be about two-and-a-half hours.

Lutheran Social Services/Climb Program - This program, formerly known as Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Sioux Empire, needs people to step into mentoring positions for a long waiting list of worthy children.

Finally, this week, The Helpline Center is hoping to find groups of people who love the outdoors and our city parks.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation - This opportunity is specifically for groups like families, church, and work or company groups, civic organizations, Boy & Girl Scout troops, and more! You'll be sprucing up and beautifying our city parks. You can volunteer through the Helpline Center or directly with the city by calling (605) 367-8222.

For more information on these volunteer opportunities, and hundreds of others, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.

