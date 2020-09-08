Helpline Center Fosters Positive Change By Making Connections

It would be hard to imagine a Sioux Falls without the thriving volunteer community that exists here. The number of organizations that provide connections to basic necessities like food and shelter, or education, eldercare support, abuse & neglect prevention, and so much more, and exist solely through the contributions of volunteers, are astounding.

They help to make our city a more mindful, and often, kinder place to exist. The mission of the Helpline Center is to match volunteers with organizations close to their hearts and minds. No matter what you might be passionate about, there is something to devote your time to, that truly changes lives.

Here are just a few of the ideas the Helpline Center has for you this week:

Sanford Health - They are looking for volunteers to assemble COVID Testing Kits. You can choose any amount of time you'd like to commit, from 1 hour and up, between 8 AM to 5 PM. Individuals and groups are welcome but will be limited to 6 people per shift, so it is probably best to stick with family or people in your social bubble. Call 605-333-6374 for more information.

Active Generations - Rake the Town is coming up on November 6 and 7 and they need people who like being outdoors while helping seniors and disabled neighbors with yard work.

EmBe - They currently need coaches for both of their girls' fitness, friendship, and leadership programs, which kick off soon. "Girls on the Run" for girls in 3rd though 5th grade and and "Heart & Sole" for girls in 6th through 8th grade meet twice a week from mid-September through mid-November. You'll feel richly rewarded as you get to see these young women's enthusiasm, confidence, and friendships grow as they move through these programs with your guidance.

For more information and hundreds of other volunteer opportunities, call 211, or, see Helpline Center online, and on Facebook.