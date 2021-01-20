Helpline Center Can Help You Change Your World

Much like everything else in life, change comes in small increments. Unlike hitting the Powerball jackpot, making your life better, or changing someone else's life, can take time and effort.

If you're a person who would like to give both, the Helpline Center is a place that can point you in any number of directions. One call to 211, or a stop at their website, and you can see exactly where your time and talents can be put to good use.

Any number of studies have shown that when you make an effort to help someone else, by that very act, you are changing your own life for the better. You are staying connected to something important to your own well-being.

Here are three opportunities for you to make real change in our community.

State Theatre - Our newly renovated theatre in downtown Sioux Falls is a non-profit organization that relies on volunteers to keep it humming. Right now they are looking for people to run concessions, usher, and scan tickets. You can apply online or get more information from the Helpline Center.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls - Whether you're a whiz with carpentry tools, or wouldn't know a hammer from a ham hock, they can put you to work helping to build homes for Sioux Falls residents. Habitat for Humanity builds homes for families, military veterans, people with disabilities, and more. Right now they need people from Tuesday through Saturday for a variety of shifts. If you can help call (605) 274-6292 or register online.

The Letter Project - This organization writes letters of encouragement to girls and women around the world. It is a perfect at-home volunteer opportunity. To find out more, or to become a letter writer see their website or call the Helpline Center.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.

