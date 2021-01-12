Helpline Center Calling for Help Feeding the Hungry

For most of us, thinking about our next meal doesn't involve much more than thinking about what's in the fridge, the pantry, or which drive-through food we're craving. For our homeless population, working-poor families, and less fortunate neighbors, their next meal may be a long time coming.

When your choices are limited by having little or no income, how and when you're going to feed yourself, or your family isn't an easy-to-answer question. Here in Sioux Falls, we have several places where hungry people can find their next meal. What is needed, is people to donate, prepare, and help serve these meals.

Here are a few of those volunteer opportunities from the Helpline Center this week.

Sioux Falls Thrive - People are needed to donate, prepare, and help serve a Tuesday evening meal in the Laura B. Anderson school neighborhood from 5 to 6 PM every week. You will be working with Kid Link Riverside and the Nightwatch Food Truck organizations to feed hungry children, seniors, and families. If you can't provide the meal, but would be interested in cooking and serving it, you are also needed. For more information, call (605) 274-2781 or 211 at the Helpline Center.

The Banquet - Do to the COVID-19 epidemic, The Banquet is currently serving to-go meals at their door. They still need groups to donate and serve these meals and they are encouraging groups in social bubbles (church groups, families, etc.) to volunteer. For more information, call Wendy at (605) 335-7066 or the Helpline Center at 211.

Active Generations - Meals-on-Wheels is a program run by Active Generations that relies on volunteers to deliver daily meals to home-bound seniors in the Sioux Falls area. When you do, you may find that you develop a real friendship with the people receiving those meals, because you might be the only person they see and speak to, all day! For more information, call (605) 333-3305 or the Helpline Center at 211.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, call the Helpline Center at 211, or see Helpline Center online, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.