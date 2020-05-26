Helpful Tips For Returning To Work as States Reopen

Businesses, parks, and museums are cautiously starting to open their doors to the public as individuals successfully continue to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, some people may be hesitant to return to active environments, especially places of work.

There is a lot of pressure involved when it comes to re-opening the economy. Some employees and even consumers are anxious about their safety. A recent article from the Washington Post lists some of the top concerns Americans have as they return to their offices or places of employment.

Do I have to return to work if I am pregnant or have an underlying health condition that can qualify me as "high risk" to contract COVID-19?

The article from the Washington Post recommends individuals who are pregnant or are at a higher risk for COVID-19 obtain documentation from their doctors explaining their current health conditions.

What if I don't have child care? Can my employer force me to return to work?

Due to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act which was signed in March, it's required for employers to provide its employees with paid sick leave or extended family and medical leave. This act is also relevant if you contract the COVID-19 virus and need to be quarantined for the recommended two weeks.

I don't think my workplace is safe and I don't want the potential risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. What can I do?

Based on the article from the Washington Post, there really isn't just one answer to this question. Employees can always file a complaint with their state’s labor agency or the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Employees can hope they are potentially furloughed without compensation, so they can file for unemployment and receive some benefits.

The Washington Post article also discusses other concerns and questions most employees have before returning to work. Click here to read and learn more information.