Help Paint Storm Drains for a Purpose

If you are artistic and up for an unusual project, which could net you some cash, the City of Sioux Falls has the odd canvas for you.

To make things look a little nicer and raise awareness of keeping our water system in top condition, the Sioux Falls Downtown Storm Inlet Art Project is an opportunity to show off your artwork, beautify downtown, and let people know they need to help take care of what goes down the drains.

Five designs will be chosen to be painted on storm drains of the city's choosing. Each of those five entrants will receive a $200 prize for their efforts.

For details on entering the contest visit SiouxFalls.org/green , follow the instructions, and get your entry in before May 13.

“Water that flows down the storm drains leads directly to the Big Sioux River with little or no treatment. As the storm water washes over the pavement it carries with it everything the water picks up. This includes litter, pollutants, pet waste, and sediment and discharges it into the waterways. Our hope is that the art on these storm drains will bring attention to their purpose and prevent some of the pollutants from being discharged back into the Big Sioux,” says City of Sioux Falls Sustainability Coordinator Jessica Sexe.