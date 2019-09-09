Did you know that milk is the number one nutritious product requested by food bank clients, but it is rarely donated? You can help area residents by donating as little as a one-half gallon of milk when you shop at Hy-Vee during the Great American Milk Drive.

Now through October 6 when you shop at Hy-Vee, just tell your cashier that you'd like to donate either one or more half-gallons or gallons of milk to Feeding South Dakota. Every gallon purchased gives a gallon to Feeding South Dakota.

When you donate milk to a child in need, you’re doing more than giving the comfort of a full tummy. You’re feeding the potential to learn, to run, to play, to imagine!