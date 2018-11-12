Help Feed the Hungry: Tan-for-a-Can Is Back at Year Round Brown

A can could help you on your way to a nice bronze tan this month.

The Year Round Brown locations throughout the Sioux Empire are once again running their Tan for a Can food drive.

Now through Wednesday, (November 21), you can drop off a non-perishable food item at any participating Year Round Brown location here in the Sioux Falls area and receive a free tan, plus get 50% off all red-tag lotions, and 20% off all other lotions. All the proceeds collected will benefit Feeding South Dakota.

What's important, you'll be helping to care for the over 100,000 people a year that depend on Feeding South Dakota for food and personal care items in the state.

As Year Round Brown and Feeding South Dakota remind us, the need this year is greater than ever. So now is the perfect time to check your cupboards for a few extra food items you can spare. Then simply swing by the Year Brown Brown location closest to you in the Sioux Empire and place your items in the drop off bins.

The folks at Year Round Brown will make sure all the items get dropped off at our local food pantry.

Don't forget to share this information with your family, friends, and co-workers. Help to spread the word, so everyone can join in and help fight hunger!