Help Celebrate Agriculture

Thursday (3/14) is National Ag Day. It's a day to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture. Every year, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America join together to recognize the contributions of agriculture.

We know that food and fiber doesn't just arrive at the grocery or clothing store. Nor does it magically appear on our dinner table or in our closet.

There's an entire industry dedicated to providing plentiful and safe food for consumption as well as a wide range of comfortable, fashionable clothing choices.

We rely on agriculture for the very necessities of life. From beef and pork to cotton and corn, agriculture is working harder than ever to meet the needs of Americans and others around the world.

Each American farmer feeds more than 165 people. That's a dramatic increase from 25 people in the 1960s. Quite simply, American agriculture is doing more and doing it better.

As the world population soars, there is an even greater demand for the food and fiber produced in the United States. Agriculture is America's #1 export.

You can join in on the celebration by simply being aware of the importance of agriculture and you can help out by spreading the word.