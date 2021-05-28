Memorial Day Weekend is upon us. The unofficial start of summer is at our doorstep. Now, if someone would please just tell Mother Nature.

The 70 and 80-degree weather we were enjoying seems to have done a temporary disappearing act. Our friends over at Dakota News Now say we can expect to see the temps slowly warm up again over the next few days as we ease back into the upper 70's and low 80's by the middle of next week.

Not a minute too soon either, as the Sioux Falls Public pools and Wild Water West are scheduled to open today, in theory. I have a feeling the cooler temps might put a slight delay on that.

Regardless, it won't be long before you'll soon be able to dive into a relaxing body of water on a hot Sioux Empire summer day.

As Dakota News Now reports, both the city and Wild Water West are still having difficulties hiring enough lifeguards to man the public pools and the water park for the summer season.

Here are the Sioux Falls Public pools scheduled to open as of Friday (May 28):

Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center

Midco Aquatic Center

Pioneer Spray Park

Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center

Over the next seven to ten days, the remaining pools like; Frank Olson, Kuehn Park, and the McKennan Wading pool are scheduled to open up, depending on how the lifeguard hiring process progresses.

If you have an interest in being a lifeguard at one of the Sioux Falls City pools this summer, the good news, the city has bumped up the seasonal pay for that job to $13.50 per hour. Get all the information on how to apply here.

According to Dakota News Now, the gang at Wild Water West hope to open the water park up on Friday as well. (Weather permitting.) They are still looking to add additional lifeguards and pit crew staff for the season. Get more information on those two jobs here.

Source: Dakota News Now