Heavy Police Response to a Report of Public Urination

Ben Davis/Mix 97-3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are explaining why six squad cars and an officer on a motorcycle responded to a report of public urination Tuesday.

Spokesman Sam Clemens says the heavy police response was due to a report that the man may have been armed. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct after urinating on a city bus. He was not armed.

Clemens says it's not clear why it was believed the man may have had a gun.

