HEAT ADVISORY, Triple Digit Highs Today

It is going to be very hot and humid across most of the region today. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for areas west of I-29 from 1:00 PM- 8:00 PM. Actual air temperatures will get into the upper 90s and low triple digits with heat index values in the mid 100s. It will be breezy today and there’s a slight chance we could see a few pop-up thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening.

Overnight showers and thunderstorms are possible with a low near 69.

Some slightly cooler air will settle in starting Thursday, but we’ll still have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with a slight chance of a pop-up storm, but there will be less humidity.

The temperature will be nicer for Friday and over the weekend. We’ll be in the mid-80s for most of us and have plenty of sunshine.

