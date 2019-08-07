Heartland Country Corn Maze Opening This Weekend

August is one of the busiest times of the year in South Dakota. There is the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Sioux Empire Fair and the Corn Palace Festival just to name a few. Another attraction is set to open up this weekend that offers fun for the entire family!

The Heartland Country Corn Maze is set to open on Friday, August 9, 2019! Now going into its 20th season of family fun, this year's design is a huge elephant. Each year a new theme is carefully planned, the corn is planted and cared for, and new trails are carved. If you find the hidden checkpoint, you will receive a FREE treat from the Concession Barn.

If you never been there before, the maze is just southeast of Harrisburg, South Dakota, and is an 11-acre, life-size maze, that challenges everyone to find their way through a design that is created in the cornstalks. Test your skills at night with the moon overhead and your flashlight!

Admission is $8 for adults, children 5-10 years old $5 and under 4 is FREE!