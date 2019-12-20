Heartbreaking Letter To Santa From Boy In Shelter Wants New Dad

SafeHaven of Tarrant County posted the most heartbreaking letter to Santa. It's from one of their residents. A boy named Blake is a 7-year-old in one of their abuse shelters. Blake's mom found this letter to Santa in his backpack.

Dear Santa,

We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.

I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that, too?

Love, Blake

KSFY TV is reporting that the shelter said the boy’s mother found his letter to Santa in his backpack and ensured the public both the child and mother are OK.

SafeHaven posted an update on their Facebook page saying: Thanks to your donations through Santa's Sack, Blake is getting exactly what he asked for from Santa. But with 117 women and children needing shelter this holiday season, we need your help to make sure they have a safe place to stay throughout December. You can donate to SafeHaven HERE.