Health Connect Fair Offers Free Health Screenings and Family Fun

Whoever said "nothing in life is free" evidently hasn't heard about Health Connect's Health Fair. It is coming up on Saturday, September 28, from 11 AM to 3 PM, at the Sioux Falls Arena (1201 N. West Avenue), and there is a whole lot of "free" going on there!

This fun event is open to everyone and features free health screenings, free flu shots, (no copay required) free entertainment, free door prizes, free kids' activities, free information about community health and safety resources, and even free lunch. You see-- free, free, free!

You can keep the kids busy with face painting and balloon animals being created for them, plus Phil Baker will get them up singing and dancing. Tiger Rock Academy will be doing martial arts demonstrations, and the Community Blood Bank will be there doing a blood drive too.

Rockin' Red will have more music, everyone will enjoy Magic by Ryan and the inflatable obstacle course will have you and your kids laughing while you try to navigate it!

Round up your friends and family and make a day of it at this free, fun celebration health and safety! For more information see Health Connect online, on Facebook, or call 605-371-1000.