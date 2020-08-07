Heads Up: Taller People Face Higher Chances Of Catching COVID

If you're over 6 feet tall, then you might want to be a little more aware of your surroundings. A new study reveals that people who are at least 6 feet tall have a stronger chance of being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Some of you may be scratching your head at this one. Believe me, I didn't think this could possibly be true either. However, the reasoning behind this new discovery makes total sense.

According to a recent article from The Telegraph, experts from the University of Manchester and Open University surveyed over 2,000 individuals to gather information regarding whether or not personal attributes play a roll in contracting the virus. The results: taller people are at a higher risk. Why? Based on coronavirus research, the virus is spreading through the air and not through droplets. Professor Evan Kontopantelis of the University of Manchester explains, "The results of this survey in terms of associations between height and diagnosis suggest downward droplet transmission is not the only transmission mechanism and aerosol transmission is possible.”

Professor Kontopantelis even emphasizes the importance of wearing a mask regardless of social distancing practices. "Though social distancing is still important because transmission by droplets is still likely to occur, it does suggest that mask-wearing may be just as — if not more — effective in prevention," states Professor Kontopantelis.

In the same study, research shows that people are also more likely to become infected with COVID-19 if individuals are sharing a kitchen or other accommodations. This conclusion is especially significant for people living in the United States.

Well for once in my life, I am glad I am on the short side!