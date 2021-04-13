Heads Up South Dakota: The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine On Hold

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is considered the newest response when it comes to battling the ongoing global pandemic. However, this vaccine might not be available for much longer.

The Associated Press (AP) is reporting that the U.S. is recommending a "pause" in administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. This recommendation comes after multiple reports of rare blood clots occurring in several Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients.

According to the article from the Associated Press, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) released a joint statement explaining they are "investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts."

Get our free mobile app

The U.S. FDA also confirmed this news in a tweet on Tuesday morning, April 13th.

The Associated Press continues by stating, "The U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the Johnson and Johnson shot."

Throughout the United States, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been administered. U.S. FDA will even host a press conference at 10 AM EDT.

The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting that a total of 500,996 doses of either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen have been administered in the state. 50% of the state's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Around 36% of the population have the COVID-19 vaccine series complete. The number of residents that have completed the one-shot Janssen vaccine series is 15,573.