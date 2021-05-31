Last year a new kind of theatre experience was brought to Sioux Falls. Headlights Theater is a production done in a random parking lot in Sioux Falls and the lights for the show are courtesy of cars of the people in attendance. Get it? Headlights Theater!

Well, they are back for another show! Headlights Theater presents Lot Lizard for two nights, June 11th and 12th. Both shows are at 9 pm.

This production features local band, Lot Lizard accompanied by professional dancers Madison Elliott, Raechelle Manalo, Lucia Tozzi, and Mary Rogers.

If you would like to attend, simply RSVP on their website, and then one hour before the performance, you will receive a message with the location! Admission is a minimum donation of $15.

A whole Summer of performances are planned. In July Headlights Theater is teaming with SunDaze, September is featuring Goodnight Theatre Collective, and Denham is the featured artist in October.

Headlights Theater is also offering Dance Workshops on June 10th and 11th.

I had the pleasure of attending one of Headlights Theater shows last year. They teamed up with Good Night Theatre Collective and it was very cool. Many styles of dance and live music were featured. To see photos from that event, click here.

It's definitely unlike any other live music/theatre experience in town.