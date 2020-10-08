Head-on Collison Near Wall Lake Corner Kills Both Drivers

A head-on collision between two pick-up trucks near Wall Lake Corner has killed both drivers. The collision happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 59-year-old man driving eastbound on South Dakota Highway 42 in a Dodge Ram pickup was pulling a flatbed with a small tractor on it. The Dodge Ram collided head-on with a GMC Sierra pickup heading west being driven by a 24-year-old man.

Dakota News Now reports that both vehicles started on fire and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

About three miles of Highway 42 west of Wall Lake Corner was closed for most of the day while authorities investigated the crash. The investigation is ongoing.