HBO Show ‘We’re Here’ Filming in Watertown and You’re Invited!

We're Here is an Emmy nominated, HBO non-scripted show, featuring three drag queens that help people from small towns come out of their shell.

Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley were all formerly on RuPaul's Drag Race. They now take what they know and love about drag and help apply it to people's every day lives. Helping people step out of their comfort zones.

Get our free mobile app

In the first season of the show they visited places like Gettysburg, PA, Twin Falls, ID, and Branson, MO. For season two, one of their pit stops is Watertown, SD!

The cast and crew have been filming for about a week in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls, and Watertown.

Here is the really cool part! The We're Here Drag Show is going to be taking place at The Goss Opera House in Watertown on Friday, July 30 and you're invited.

Tickets are free and available at Eventbrite.com.

The schedule will go as follows: COVID compliance check-ins will start at 6pm, doors will open at 7pm, and showtime is 8 pm.

The event organizers advise to come dressed to impress because the cameras will be there and you could end up on TV! You better werk!

According to the Eventbrite page, there are a few Covid-19 guidelines in place:

Health & Safety You must be fully vaccinated to attend this event . You must bring your vaccination card and a mask with you or you will not be allowed entrance!

. You must bring your with you or you will not be allowed entrance! The drag show performances will have strobe lighting effects.