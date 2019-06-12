Antonio Brown, Richie Incognito, Derek Carr, Vontaze Burfict, and Jon Gruden will all put their full personalities out for the world as the Oakland Raiders will be featured on Hard Knocks.

One of my favorite shows during the offseason is the HBO hit Hard Knocks. The series follows one team during training camp leading into the NFL season. Its unfiltered nature gives viewers a true look into what life is like in the league.

In prior seasons we have seen Mike Zimmer chew out his defense with the Bengals, Antonio Cromartie not remembering the names of his nine kids, and former University of South Dakota standout Tyler Starr make the Atlanta Falcons roster. From all directions the show provides entertainment through all the ups and downs that NFL players experience.

This season could be the best one yet. The Oakland Raiders are on the verge of moving to Las Vegas. They have moved its third preseason game against the Packers to Canada. Add in all the personalities that are on the team, mixed with Oakland fans that are faced with watching the team for the final time before it departs for the bright lights of Vegas, this is guaranteed to be a season to not miss.

Hard Knocks will debut on Tuesday, August 6 at 9:00 PM CT.