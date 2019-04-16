Having to Smile at Work Could Lead to Heavy Drinking

When's the last time you claimed that your job was driving you to drinking? No matter the profession, we all have our days.

However, it's been determined that certain jobs can be an every day thing. If you are in a position where you have to be nice to everyone no matter what, you may be at risk.

Forcing a smile at work has been linked to heavy drinking. Employees who work in the public eye who force themselves to smile for customers or hide their feelings of annoyance may be susceptible to heavy drinking after hours, according to a new study.

Researchers at Penn State and the University of Buffalo studied the drinking habits of employees who work in the public view. Some of the jobs studied include nurses, teachers, and food service employees.

With that said, I still think it pays to smile. There are people who spend a fortune on plastic surgery to improve their looks. But if you want to be more appealing, all you have to do is put a smile on your face.