Having This App On Your Phone Could Help Save A Life

The app stores offered through our smart devices have hundreds of thousands of apps for gaming, financial planning and so much more. Turns out there is a mobile app that can actually help you save a life just by opening it after you download it for free.

Pulse Point is a free mobile app that when opened on one's smartphone displays where CPR devices otherwise known as Automated External Defibrillator or (AED) for short are in proximity to someone's current location. Along with if anyone is in need of emergency medical attention in the area by using satellite imagery and geospatial coordinates.

If you or someone you know has taken CPR certification classes this app would be a great test of their skills as the alerts are sent if an individual is in need of medical attention and could use life-saving assistance before first responders arrive on the scene.

If a CPR certified individual chooses to respond to the distress call/alert of someone in need of CPR, directions are also provided via the app to the person in need of medical attention.

Within the last twenty-four hours, Pulse Point has been able to four more known AEDs to its registry and has 96,982 known AED locations and has saved countless lives.

More information as to how the app works can be found HERE.